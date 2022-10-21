J﻿urgen Klopp told reporters earlier that it was unclear whether Darwin Nunez would be fit to face Nottingham Forest after picking up a knock in Wednesday's win over West Ham.

N﻿unez found the net against the Hammers and impressed before exiting shortly after half-time.

Statisticians have dug up data on the turn of foot the Uruguayan has shown so far and place him as the quickest player in the Premier League so far this season.