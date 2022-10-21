Will rapid Nunez be fit for Reds?
Jurgen Klopp told reporters earlier that it was unclear whether Darwin Nunez would be fit to face Nottingham Forest after picking up a knock in Wednesday's win over West Ham.
Nunez found the net against the Hammers and impressed before exiting shortly after half-time.
Statisticians have dug up data on the turn of foot the Uruguayan has shown so far and place him as the quickest player in the Premier League so far this season.
36.5 - The fastest recorded top speed in the Premier League this season was 36.5 km/h by Darwin Núñez against Fulham.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 21, 2022
36.5 - Darwin Núñez
35.9 - Gabriel Martinelli
35.8 - Diogo Dalot
35.7 - Allan Saint-Maximin
35.6 - Jack Stacey
