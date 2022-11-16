P﻿eter Grant joined Amy Irons and Craig Levein on BBC Sounds' Sacked in the Morning podcast to discuss his career and recalled his first encounter with former Celtic team-mate Paulo di Canio at a hotel in pre-season.

"T﻿here he is, the bold man, standing shaving his whole body," Grant said.

"Everything - I mean everything. What is he doing? This is my first viewing. 'Aerodynamic', he tells me it makes him aerodynamic."

A﻿nd it was just the beginning for Grant and the Italian, with the midfielder to get a surprise after a team meal at a barbecue.

"They've got this big shark on this big table, cut open," Grant explained. "It's lying there but it's got all the prawns in it.﻿ ﻿The head, honest to goodness, it was massive. ﻿I never thought anything else of it.

"﻿We all go back to the hotel. He started looking at me, you could tell with that wee cheeky smile something was up. He's like, 'goodnight, see you in the morning'.

"I put my foot down. The bed's soaking. I've let a squeal out and I've jumped. He put the shark's head in at the bottom of my bed.

"He's ran out the door of the hotel. I'm chasing him, I throw a fire extinguisher at him. Everybody's out the room, 'what's going on?'. Everybody's killing themselves laughing. It was really funny.

"﻿Paulo writes his book. He tells this story. When I'm the manager of Norwich, we turn up to Ipswich, which is the local derby. All Ipswich fans have got fish heads on. They think I've got a phobia about it!"