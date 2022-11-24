First Old Firm derby was 'like floating on air' - O'Neill

F﻿ormer Celtic manager Martin O'Neill, speaking on the BBC's Sacked in the Morning podcast, has reminisced about his first Old Firm derby, a 6-2 home victory in August 2000.

“I was extremely worried before [the game], but we got off to a phenomenal start, scoring three goals in the first 11 minutes", O'Neill said.

"If the game had ended there, I’d have been delighted because I knew Rangers would fight back.

"The atmosphere was incredible, I’ve never known anything like it. It was like floating on air. We were 3-0 up, they come back into it, and then Chris Sutton scored to make it 6-2, and that was the first time I thought 'we’re home'.

"What it did do for us was give us the confidence to go on. Rangers beat us easily at Ibrox, but by then we had the confidence about ourselves to go on [and win the league]."