It's Leeds United's Robin Koch who's on media duties later.

I'll be asking the 24-year-old German how well he thinks he's filled in for Kalvin Phillips in front of the back four and what he believes his best role in the team is. Can they play together in midfield, or will he compete for a place in defence?

With the Euros looming, how does he rate his chances of making the Germany squad after being out injured, who does he think will succeed departing boss Joachim Low and what are England's hopes of glory?

And what was the conversation like with Whites team-mate Ezgjan Alioski after his North Macedonia side stunned the four-time world champions in Qatar 2022 qualifying in March?

Look out for more here later and the full interview will be available on BBC Sounds.