January transfer window misses from the past 20 years
Fernando Torres – (Liverpool to Chelsea)
Year signed: 2011
Fee paid: £50m
Year left: 2014 (to Atletico Madrid)
After moving for a then British record transfer fee, Fernando Torres scored his only goal in the remainder of that season for Chelsea in April 2011.
Despite a tough start, the striker was part of the Blues' Champions League-winning team in 2012. He also won the FA Cup and scored in their 2-1 win against Benfica in the Europa League final in 2013.
The striker scored a total of 45 goals in 172 games at Chelsea, way below his 81 in 142 games at Liverpool.
Andy Carroll – (Newcastle to Liverpool)
Year signed: 2011
Fee paid: £35m
Year left: 2013 (to West Ham United)
Andy Carroll was signed to replace Torres and in his first full season at Liverpool he won the League Cup, but his time at Anfield was ultimately short-lived.
With the arrival of Brendan Rodgers as manager and a new style of play, Carroll's return of just six goals in 44 league outings for Liverpool saw the striker loaned to West Ham. They later completed the signing of Carroll for what was a club record at the time.
Philippe Coutinho – (Liverpool to Barcelona)
Year signed: 2018
Fee paid: £142m
Year left: 2022 (to Aston Villa)
A player who could feature as both a hit and a miss, after his successful stint at Liverpool following an £8.5m transfer from Inter Milan in January 2013.
However, the Brazilian's move to Barcelona five years later - in one of the most expensive transfers of all time - goes down as a miss.
Despite winning two league titles, by the time of his exit, Coutinho languished in the shadows at Barcelona after suffering from injury and criticism from fans.
He won the Champions League in 2020 while on loan at Bayern Munich but the German club decided not to sign him permanently. He ended up scoring a total of 26 goals in 106 appearances during his time with the Spanish side.
