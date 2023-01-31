As the January transfer window enters its final day, we've been asking what business Newcastle still need to do between now and 23:00 GMT.

Here are some of your views:

Mehzeb: While Anthony Gordon and Harrison Ashby are decent deals, the former a bit overpriced to be honest, what most Newcastle fans wanted was the signing of James Maddison. Make it happen, chiefs.

Dave: Maddison would be perfect to help us progress further. Would give us a massive help towards Champions League qualification and EFL Cup achievements. Clearly a willingness from both parties. Managing to convince Leicester to let go in January will be tricky.

Martin: They still need another central striker, Wilson and Isak have both had fitness issues and an additional striker might be crucial if top four is to become a reality.

Graham: We need Maddison as playmaker and an additional striker. A couple of injuries could derail our potential great season. Big clubs don't shy away from correct spending. We need this to increase our small squad to cover remaining challenges to come this season.

Paul: I think Newcastle really need a goalscoring forward, as cover for Isak and Wilson. An aggressive midfield player would also help.