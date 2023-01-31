Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

It should be all quiet on the eastern (Manchester) front today. The Blues aren’t expecting much business.

The chances of anyone coming in are below slim-to-none and exits are unlikely too, except for Joao Cancelo, whose loan move to Bayern Munich should be completed later.

He’s already posted on Instagram a video highlights reel this morning with the caption: “Once a Cityzen, always a Cityzen”.

There might be some late deals for academy loans to gain experience but don’t stay up late!