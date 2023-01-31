'All quiet on eastern Manchester front'
- Published
Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester
It should be all quiet on the eastern (Manchester) front today. The Blues aren’t expecting much business.
The chances of anyone coming in are below slim-to-none and exits are unlikely too, except for Joao Cancelo, whose loan move to Bayern Munich should be completed later.
He’s already posted on Instagram a video highlights reel this morning with the caption: “Once a Cityzen, always a Cityzen”.
There might be some late deals for academy loans to gain experience but don’t stay up late!
Joao says ciao 👋#BBCFootball #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/4186yXZMgQ— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 31, 2023
