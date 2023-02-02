Ben Dore, Dore On Tour, external

Rating: 8/10

What a window for Forest!

The owner has really backed the gaffer once again by allowing us to bring in experience and flair.

Keylor Navas is undoubtedly world class and is an excellent addition for the rest of the season. Danilo and Gustavo Scarpa are untested in the Premier League but their Brazilian countryman Felipe brings lots of experience at the top level to the centre of our defence. He is also reunited with Renan Lodi (on loan from Atletico).

Finally, Jonjo Shelvey adds years of Premier League knowledge, which will be invaluable on and off the pitch.

