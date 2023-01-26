Livingston v Hearts: Pick of the stats

livi v hearts pick of the statsSNS

  • Livingston won their last home league match against Hearts 1-0 in September; only in the 2001-02 season have they ever won back-to-back home games against the Edinburgh club in the top flight.

  • Since losing each of their first four top-flight meetings with Livingston in 2001-02, Hearts have only lost two of their last 22 such matches against them (W11 D9).

  • Stephen Kelly has been directly involved in more league goals than any player for Livingston this season (6 – 3 goals, 3 assists). However, none of his goals, and only one of his assists, have come at home.

  • Hearts have won their last two league games, last winning three in a row in January 2022.