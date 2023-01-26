Livingston v Hearts: Pick of the stats

Livingston won their last home league match against Hearts 1-0 in September; only in the 2001-02 season have they ever won back-to-back home games against the Edinburgh club in the top flight.

Since losing each of their first four top-flight meetings with Livingston in 2001-02, Hearts have only lost two of their last 22 such matches against them (W11 D9).

Stephen Kelly has been directly involved in more league goals than any player for Livingston this season (6 – 3 goals, 3 assists). However, none of his goals, and only one of his assists, have come at home.