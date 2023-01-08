We want to keep improving - Carter-Vickers

Kheredine Idessane, BBC Sport Scotland

Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers says his side have had "a great first half of the season" but won’t take their foot off the gas just because they have a big lead at the top of the table.

Yesterday's 2-0 win over Kilmarnock kept their 100% home league record intact, and means Celtic are now a dozen points clear at the top of the table, although Rangers can reduce that at Tannadice on Sunday afternoon.

"It was good for us to get three points," Carter-Vickers said after the game. "We just try to focus on our performance. Even if we play well one week, we try to play even better the next. And with that, the results come."

Carter-Vickers and co didn’t have an enormous amount to do, but any Killie counter-attacks that did occur were swiftly dealt with, as Ange Postecoglou’s side kept yet another clean sheet, much to the American’s satisfaction.

“That’s important – as much as we want to play good football, we also want to be solid at the back. We’ve had a great first half of the season but there’s still a long way to go. We know that. So for us, it’s just about trying to improve our performance and with that, the results will come.”

The win was, of course, a dress rehearsal for next week when the two sides meet again at the national stadium, this time with a place in the League Cup final at stake.

“It’s always tricky when you have to play a team twice in a week or two weeks," Carter-Vickers added. "The games can become a bit familiar and a bit more difficult. But we’re looking forward to the semifinal. We know at this club you’re expected to win stuff so that’s always the aim.”