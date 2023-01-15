Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace: What Vieira said

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira, speaking to BBC Sport: "This was a performance where I am really pleased with the attitude and discipline. We played a really good game of football and to leave with nothing is hard for us but this is a period where we are.

"We did enough to score goals. The game could have finished 2-2 but we shouldn't have lost the game, we shouldn't have conceded on set pieces.

"Both goalkeepers made some really big saves. Unlucky for us we couldn't score today.

"I am concerned because you want to win and take points and go higher in the table. I was happy with what we showed today but th other side is frustration because of a performance like that we should have taken something from the game.

"I was really frustrated with the referee. When you play a football match you expect to be treated with respect and you expect to be treated the same way as the opposition team and today I think the referee was not at his best. A lot of important decisions went against us and I will defend the football club because I want the club to have more respect than we had today."