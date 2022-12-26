Southampton 1-3 Brighton: What De Zerbi said

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi, speaking to Amazon Prime: "I am happy because we won the game and we played very well.

"I'm angry only for the yellow card for Moises Caicedo because he can't play [in the next game]. But for my players in terms of quality of play I am very happy.

"The game was always in control, I think we could score more goals in the first part of the second half and close the game.

"But Southampton are a good team and every game in the Premier League you have to fight in every game.

"We have a lot of younger players and it is not easy for them to understand my demands, but we have older players - like Lallana, Gross and Veltman - who are very smart and can help the younger ones."