The Premier League is facing "a very difficult moment" with the UK's Covid situation.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast after Burnley against Watford was postponed just two-and-a-half hours before kick-off, ex-Scotland international Pat Nevin and former Brighton and Crystal Palace forward Glenn Murray agree it is not a straightforward situation to navigate.

"It's really surprising there haven't been more late postponements," said Nevin. "I think there will be more over the next few weeks. It's really hard for the Premier League at the moment."

Murray argues more should be done to protect supporters.

"We need to set some parameters for postponing games, however big or small. The ones that suffer most are the fans.

"The away support in the Premier League sets us apart but it's those supporters who get hit in the pocket - two-and-half-hours' notice is unacceptable."

A further issue for the Premier League is the disparity between squad depth across the league and how certain teams can cope better than others.

"A set rule of players is one idea but some clubs have deeper squads," said Nevin. "It would have no effect on some clubs but a gigantic effect on others."

