Patrick Bamford says he is still targeting a place in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad after getting half an hour in Leeds' 2-1 pre-season win over Brisbane Roar.

The 28-year-old only managed 11 appearances in an injury-plagued season last year after making his England debut in September 2021.

He is hopeful that a full pre-season and successful start to the campaign will catapult him back into Southgate's plans.

"Every day I was out injured, my focus was just on working hard to get back on the pitch," he told LUTV after the win in Australia.

"For me now, its about trying to score goals and getting confidence.

"I have a goal to aim towards, to try my best to put myself in contention for the World Cup. "

He admitted he felt a bit rusty after not playing since March but was delighted to be back in a Leeds shirt.

"I've got to try and get my fitness," he said. "Obviously, I'm chasing a little bit because I had a little longer off, but it's about getting my fitness up and then, as a team, finding that winning mentality."