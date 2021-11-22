BBC Sport

Burnley 3–3 Crystal Palace: The pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
  • This was the joint highest-scoring top-flight meeting between Burnley and Crystal Palace, alongside a 4-2 home win for Burnley in October 1969.

  • Palace scored more first-half goals against Burnley (three) than they had in the opening 45 minutes of their previous 11 Premier League games this season combined (two).

  • Conor Gallagher has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than any other English midfielder this season (seven - four goals, three assists).