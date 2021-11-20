Wolves 1-0 West Ham: Moyes reaction

West Ham manager David Moyes, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "Probably no complaints. We started the game very well in the first 15 or 20 minutes but didn’t really have our shooting boots on.

"I thought Wolves played very well, but they’ve been doing that this season. They’ve been playing good football.

"All-round we just didn’t play as well as we have done recently. It felt as if it was going to need to be something special for us to score. That was the disappointing bit.

"We’ve had more players than we’ve had on international duty and you perhaps saw that today, but that’s no excuse. It’s the same at other clubs."