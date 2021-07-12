England captain Harry Kane said defeat in the Euro 2020 final against Italy would "hurt for the rest of our careers".

"We should be extremely proud as a group of what we have achieved," the Tottenham striker added.

"I couldn't have given more, the boys couldn't have given more.

"Penalties is the worst feeling in the world when you lose. It wasn't our night but it's been a fantastic tournament and we should hold our heads high.

"It's going to hurt for a while, but we're on the right track and we're building. Hopefully we can progress from this next year."

But Kane did have some words of comfort and praised the "hungry" squad, adding "We win together, we lose together. We will learn, we will grow from it."

