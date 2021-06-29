BBC Sport

New Dyche deal not yet agreed

Image source, Getty Images
Published

Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Despite lots of rumours suggesting Sean Dyche was due to put pen to paper on a contract extension at Burnley, I understand that there is no imminent plan to announce the deal has been signed.

This isn't because of interest from other clubs - the deal just hasn't been agreed yet.

The Clarets boss, who celebrated his 50th birthday this week, is entering the final year of a four-year deal, signed in 2018, and has been linked with a number of vacancies in the Premier League.

Dyche, who joined the club in 2012, is the longest-serving manager in the Premier League and has led Burnley to two promotions and into Europe during his time in charge.