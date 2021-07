Manchester City are poised to make an opening offer of £75m plus add-ons for midfielder Jack Grealish, who is valued at £100m by Aston Villa. (Mail)

Meanwhile, the club have agreed a deal to send Japanese forward Ryotaro Meshino, 23, on loan to Portuguese top-flight side Estoril Praia. (Manchester Evening News)

