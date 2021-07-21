Archive: All About Pep Guardiola

With Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions returning for pre-season, it's the perfect time to revisit his exclusive interview with Guillem Balague for BBC Radio 5 Live in October 2018.

Guardiola speaks at length about his upbringing, his family and his special relationship with the people of Manchester on the Football Daily podcast.

The City boss selects several of his favourite songs that reference key moments in his life, taking listeners from his humble beginnings to the top of the football world.

Since then, Guardiola's team have sealed two more Premier League titles, three more EFL Cups and the FA Cup (as part of an unprecedented domestic treble) - and also waved goodbye to City legends Vincent Kompany, David Silva and Sergio Aguero.

