Southampton v Arsenal: Confirmed team news
Ralph Hasenhuttl makes four changes to the Southampton side beaten 6-0 by Chelsea at St. Mary's.
Forward Armando Broja, who was ineligible against his parent club last weekend, returns to the team alongside Yan Valery, Romain Perraud and Lyanco.
Adam Armstrong, Che Adams, Valentino Livramento and Mohammed Salisu drop to the bench.
Southampton XI: Forster, Valery, Bednarek, Lyanco, Walker-Peters, Perraud, S Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Elyounoussi, Broja
Subs: Caballero, Stephens, Long, A Armstrong, Adams, Redmond, Livramento, Salisu, Tella
Arsenal make two changes to the team that lost 2-1 at home to Brighton.
Alexandre Lacazette was expected to play despite missing training on Friday but the Frenchman has been left out of the Gunners’ squad. Emile Smith Rowe is among the substitutes, with Nuno Tavares and Gabriel Martinelli coming in.
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Soares, White, Gabriel, Xhaka, Nuno Tavares, Sambi Lokonga, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nkhetiah
Subs: Leno, Smith Rowe, Holding, Pepe, Elneny, Azeez, Ogungbo, Swanson, Hutchinson