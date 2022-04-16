Southampton v Arsenal: Confirmed team news

Ralph Hasenhuttl makes four changes to the Southampton side beaten 6-0 by Chelsea at St. Mary's.

Forward Armando Broja, who was ineligible against his parent club last weekend, returns to the team alongside Yan Valery, Romain Perraud and Lyanco.

Adam Armstrong, Che Adams, Valentino Livramento and Mohammed Salisu drop to the bench.

Southampton XI: Forster, Valery, Bednarek, Lyanco, Walker-Peters, Perraud, S Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Elyounoussi, Broja

Subs: Caballero, Stephens, Long, A Armstrong, Adams, Redmond, Livramento, Salisu, Tella