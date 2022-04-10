Brentford 2-0 West Ham: Frank reaction

Brentford manager Thomas Frank told BBC MOTD: "A top performance against a very good side [who are] in the quarter-final of the Europa League and challenging for the Champions League.

"I told the players we needed to keep the tempo of the game and play with big intensity. The first goal came and we didn't look back.

"Bryan Mbeumo needed a goal, so pleased for him. He has been having a great season, he got two assists last week. The first goal was fantastic.

"They didn't have a big chance throughout the game, they only had five shots and that is a big effort from the whole team."