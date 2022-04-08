Back-to-back derbies 'amazing' - Mackay-Steven

Gary Mackay-Steven is thrilled to be back for Hearts' Edinburgh derby double-header with Hibernian after admitting he was checking the calendar to work out if he would be available.

The winger had to undergo surgery on a broken hand suffered against Dundee United and has missed the last three matches.

But he will play with a bandage on for Saturday's Tynecastle clash with Hibs, with the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden against Shaun Maloney's team seven days later.

"Playing them twice back-to-back, three points either way could be huge for confidence going into another game so soon," Mackay-Steven said.

"Having two derby games is amazing, but we're just taking this one in isolation and hopefully we can win it and put in a great performance."

Mackay-Steven dismissed any suggestion that Hibs will be more driven for victory because they are striving to stay in the top six, while Hearts are comfortable in third place.

"Any derby is huge regardless of positions in the league," he added. "It's a massive game for us as players and for the supporters. We're as desperate to win as they will be."