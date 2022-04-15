West Ham booked their place in a major European semi-final for the first time since 1976 when they made it all the way to the final of the Cup Winners’ Cup (they also appeared in the Intertoto Cup semi-finals and final in 1999).

The Hammers ended a run of six games away from home without a victory in all competitions (D1 L5), securing a victory on the road for the first time since 5 February in the FA Cup against Kidderminster Harriers (2-1).

Since his debut in December 2020, Craig Dawson has scored six headed goals in all competitions, a tally only Diogo Jota and Kai Havertz can better for Premier League sides in that time (7 each).

Declan Rice has netted five goals in all competitions this season for West Ham, matching his total from his previous five campaigns combined with the Hammers (5 goals in total).