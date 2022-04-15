Lyon 0-3 West Ham (Agg 1-4): Pick of the stats

  • West Ham booked their place in a major European semi-final for the first time since 1976 when they made it all the way to the final of the Cup Winners’ Cup (they also appeared in the Intertoto Cup semi-finals and final in 1999).

  • The Hammers ended a run of six games away from home without a victory in all competitions (D1 L5), securing a victory on the road for the first time since 5 February in the FA Cup against Kidderminster Harriers (2-1).

  • Since his debut in December 2020, Craig Dawson has scored six headed goals in all competitions, a tally only Diogo Jota and Kai Havertz can better for Premier League sides in that time (7 each).

  • Declan Rice has netted five goals in all competitions this season for West Ham, matching his total from his previous five campaigns combined with the Hammers (5 goals in total).

  • Harry Kane (22) is the only English player with more goals for a Premier League side in all competitions this season than West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen (15).