We asked for your views on Wednesday's Premier League game between Liverpool and Fulham.

Here are some of your comments:

Liverpool fans

Simon: Another good win for Liverpool. Hard going and hard to watch at times but a win is a win. Hopefully we will be in Europe next season. It wouldn’t be the same without European nights.

Aarif: We couldn't have complained had Fulham come away with a draw. That they didn't was down to Alisson, who made a match-winning save towards the end. Another three points to maintain recent momentum. Brentford will be a whole lot tougher on Saturday.

Zain: What a scrappy game of football that was. It's the three points that matter though. Very slim chance of top four but we are in good form and unbeaten in the last seven games. We are making progress slightly.

Fulham fans

Lily: How can anyone accept that the penalty is actually a penalty? No matter the angle shown, it is clear there is no contact. When will this big-six bias end?

Brian: Marco Silva was right to label the penalty embarrassing. That Liverpool needed to resort to diving to beat us shows how far we’ve come this season.

Keith: Didn’t think there was much in the game to be honest. Not a classic by any means but we continue to compete with the big boys and long may that continue.