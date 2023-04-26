'Fitness doubts Hatate & Jota pivotal to Celtic's hopes in huge semi-final'

Kheredine Idessane, BBC Sport Scotland

Amid all the fuss and furore about the final five fixtures in the league, let’s not forget Celtic’s biggest game of the season has nothing to do with the Premiership.

Yes, their supporters might rant and rail about the title potentially being won at Tynecastle in front of just a few travelling fans – or at Ibrox with no Celtic supporters there at all.

Let’s not kid ourselves. There’s a much bigger match on the horizon before any of that – and around 20,000 of the Parkhead faithful will be there at Hampden to see it.

This Sunday’s second Scottish Cup semi-final is the one they don’t want to miss. There are two players I reckon they’re particularly keen to set eyes on this weekend - wing king Jota and midfield maestro Reo Hatate, many pundits’ tip for player of the year.

They’ve been out injured of late and especially in games when both were missing, Celtic lacked a spark of creativity. Hatate is a bundle of energy and precision passing. Jota has that priceless ability to beat a man and make things happen. He also scored in each of his last three games, including against Rangers at Celtic Park. If both play, Celtic’s chances of victory surely improve.

Win on Sunday, and they’ll be uncorking champagne until the first weekend in June. For that’s when, if they beat Rangers at the national stadium, Celtic would return to play either Inverness or Falkirk in the final. For the treble.

Regardless of how the post-split fixtures have fallen, Celtic would of course be going into the final having stashed the Premiership trophy alongside the League Cup in the Parkhead boardroom.

The biggest hurdle they face is getting there.

Rangers know they simply can’t afford to lose on Sunday. It’s all or nothing, win or bust. Yet another derby defeat, three in a row in the space of two months? Unthinkable, from a Rangers perspective. Especially with new manager Michael Beale keen to keep restless fans at bay by delivering silverware before his summer recruitment drive.

Delivering a blow, too, to Ange Postecoglou’s dream of domestic dominance. A psychological shot across the bows before what Rangers hope will be a much tighter title fight next time around.

The other scenario is the one sending Celtic fans to sleep at night without a care in the world. The prospect of their side celebrating a treble long into the summer while their manager and directors choose which parts of the team to reinforce yet further.

That dream can pretty much become a reality with one more win over Rangers on Sunday.

Should that happen, precious few will be talking about the final Premiership fixtures and in what order they see out the formalities of another highly successful season.