Well, that was embarrassing.

The players should hang their heads in shame. No pride, no passion, no ability and no fight.

The one question that came from Monday night was: how bad were Liverpool? It took them 36 minutes to score twice - Manchester City were three up in 25. They could only put three past us - Fulham managed five. At least Liverpool managed to score their own goals this time...

Joking aside, they never had to get out of second gear. I'm thinking they will have had tougher games in training.

Two years ago on Monday, Leicester were lifting the FA Cup. That's how far this club has fallen, and how quickly.

Top has taken his eye off the ball and hung Brendan Rodgers out to dry in the summer. Susan Whelan and John Rudkin have let Top and the club down. Rodgers blamed everyone but himself (wrongly) and the players - most of whom will leave or be out of contract - have no pride for the shirt they wear.

I've never been to Rotherham...