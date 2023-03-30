Martindale on key duo's future, top-six race & St Mirren
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
David Martindale has been speaking to the media before Livingston face St Mirren in the Premiership this weekend.
Here are the key points from the Livi manager:
There has been interest in captain Nicky Devlin, who is out of contract at the end of the season, and Martindale is not surprised he is attracting attention.
It's also "highly probable" that Jack Fitzwater will leave in the summer.
The players were given some time off during the international break after a "hard" season: "You don’t want to do too little work as that’s when you get injuries. We tried to get a happy medium."
Martindale has an idea of how many points it will take to secure top six and reckons it's a three-way fight: “If ourselves and St Mirren go on a poor run and St Johnstone win a few then they could be in the mix as well."
Each game before the split will be crucial and Livi can't afford to look too far ahead.
Martindale believes Livingston and St Mirren are very evenly matched, with the sides sharing the points in West Lothian in December after the Buddies netted a last-minute winner in their Paisley meeting in October.