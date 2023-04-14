Amy Canavan, BBC Sport Scotland

It’s now of no surprise to see Aberdeen performing so well under Barry Robson. A frightening sea-change in energy, precision and confidence.

Duk will once again dominate the headlines, have his name sung in the stands, and rightly so, but as the old saying goes, the best form of attack, is defence.

Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock have been immense since coming through the Pittodrie doors. They have brought the best back out of Liam Scales, by his own admission, to create a solid foundation at the back for the Dons.

That’s the fourth clean sheet in a row for Aberdeen, the first time that has been accomplished in the league since January 2015.

A remarkable turnaround to see Hearts now in the rear-view mirror five points behind, after the Edinburgh side were once 11 points clear of the Dons.