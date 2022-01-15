Man City 1-0 Chelsea: Tuchel reaction

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "Given the circumstances, if you look at our back five and how many players we missed, I'm happy with the performance, defensive-wise.

"In the second half we created counter chances. We had one big chance to even go ahead. We lost a tight match, which can happen. It was about individual quality, and we lacked quality up front if I'm honest.

"The quality, the deliveries and the composure was absolutely not on top level today. You need top level to get half chances and chances, and that's what we lacked in the first half."