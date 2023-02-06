Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho wants to return to Stamford Bridge for a third spell. The Portuguese approached prospective new buyers when the club was up for sale. (GiveMeSport)., external

Chelsea are open to hiring former Spain manager Luis Enrique if they choose to replace Graham Potter. (Fichajes - in Spanish)., external

Barcelona are monitoring Chelsea's 33-year-old Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who spent six months at the Nou Camp last year. (Football Transfers)., external

Newcastle United will keep tabs on 22-year-old England midfielder Conor Gallagher after holding talks with Chelsea over a January move. (Football Insider)., external

