Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United winger Raphinha says he is totally focused on Leeds United after being asked if it is likely he will sign a new deal at Elland Road.

Raphinha told BBC Radio Leeds: "I've got a contract until 2024. My head is here totally focused on Leeds.

"As for contractual matters, I leave them for my agent and my dad. I just focus on my football, making Leeds fans happy, scoring goals, providing assists and getting victories for the team."

The Whites rebuffed interest for the Brazil international from Premier League rivals in the transfer window and are hopeful of a agreeing a new contract with their eight-goal top scorer, who is represented by former Barcelona star Deco.

"The contractual matters are for my agent," he added. "My focus is on making people happy with my football and doing as best as I can for Leeds."