Midweek Premier League commentaries
You can listen to all nine Premier League midweek games through either BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra or via the website and app this week...
Tuesday, 8 February
Newcastle v Everton (19:45) - 5 Live
Burnley v Manchester United (20:00) - Sports Extra
West Ham v Watford (19:45) – Online
Wednesday, 9 February
Tottenham v Southampton (19:45) – 5 Live
Manchester City v Brentford (19:45) - Sports Extra
Norwich v Crystal Palace (19:45) – Online
Aston Villa v Leeds (20:00) - Online
Thursday, 10 February
Liverpool v Leicester (19:45) – 5 Live
Wolves v Arsenal (19:45) - Sports Extra
All times are GMT