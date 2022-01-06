Michail Antonio says any potential striker who signs for West Ham in the January transfer window will provide him with healthy competition.

The Hammers have been linked with Flamengo's Gabriel Barbosa and Blackburn's Ben Brereton Diaz as they look to boost their attacking options.

Speaking on the Footballer's Football podcast on BBC Sounds, he said: "One thing that we definitely need is a striker. The crazy thing is I’m the striker and I’m like ‘ah, somebody is coming in to try and take my spot’.

"But I like a challenge and I like having someone there pushing me. Even if they take my spot I believe that I can get my spot back.

"That gives me that hunger and gives me that drive and makes me play better because I need to play well to stay in the team. I always want my shirt, I always want to play.

With injuries to Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma at the back, West Ham are also seeking defensive reinforcements.

Antonio said: "We’ve got quite a few injuries as well at the back so we must be looking at centre-halves as well. When one comes in, one has to go out and that’s the difficult thing with professional football. It might be one of your friends that’s going out.

"With West Ham we don’t really know much. Every transfer window we get Tom, Dick and Harry linked to us. You don’t really hear about it until it’s quite close, it’s when it’s getting to the end and one of your physios has gone missing or when the doc isn’t in and they have obviously gone to do the medical."

