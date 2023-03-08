West Ham's relegation battle puts Declan Rice in a "difficult position" when he knows he could be playing Champions League football, according to Sam Parkin.

The former Chelsea academy graduate told BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast: "When you’ve been for two or three years a big part of a starting XI, a talisman as Declan Rice has been, he’s only human and he will know the speculation.

"When the team is in the lower regions of the division, how can he keep churning out stellar performances and carry the team time after time?

"He was doing that a year ago and with the addition of Paqueta and Scamacca you would be thinking we could be on the fringes of the European places again.

"To be having a relegation battle when he knows he could probably go and play Champions League football right now, I think that is a difficult position.

"He has been so open and you admire it. He is a great character, but I think his head is probably a bit fuzzy at the moment and that is understandable."

