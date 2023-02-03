Tottenham assistant manager Cristian Stellini says the staff "have been upset" this week after boss Antonio Conte was rushed to Italy for emergency surgery on his gall bladder.

Conte took charge of Spurs for their 3-0 win over Preston in the FA Cup last Saturday but had been suffering with severe abdominal pain and was taken to hospital.

He is currently recovering from successful surgery to remove his gall bladder in his native Italy and Stellini reassured supporters he was on the mend.

"Immediately when he was recovered enough, he called me and started talking about training and the next game," said Stellini. "Last week, he had a problem, we thought it would heal and not that it was a problem like this.

"He was so sad about this but it was not difficult surgery and the most important thing was that it went well."

Conte is unlikely to be in the dugout for Sunday's game against Manchester City and Stellini says the boss is aware of what his limitations will be when he does return.

"He knows that to have surgery and a surprise like he had is not easy," he said. "I think nobody here can keep him calm but he's an intelligent man and he knows he has to be careful."