Standing returns at Old Trafford after 30 years

Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United's game against Wolves isn't just a chance to start 2022 with a win and close the gap to the top four, it also marks the return to standing at Old Trafford.

1,519 barrier seats in the north east quadrant have been in place this season, as a safety mitigation against persistent standing.

Under the Safe Standing trial they will be in use tonight, as well as 571 in the away section for Wolves supporters which will be used for the first time.

United are one of five clubs taking part in the trial, along with Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Championship side Cardiff City.

Chelsea's Premier League meeting with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge was the first time fans were able to watch from standing areas since laws came into force in 1994 stipulating stadiums in the top two tiers of English football must be all-seater venues - although there were some exceptions beyond that as clubs were given time to meet the criteria.

The last time fans were permitted to stand to watch a league game at Old Trafford was the final match of the 1991/92 season, a 3-1 win over Tottenham on 2 May 1992.

If the trial goes well, the club will look at installation in other parts of the ground in the future.