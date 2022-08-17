Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

“Football has a magical power that can create friendships which can lead onto careers and job opportunities and that’s really important that young people realise there are options out there.”

Those were the words of Richard Foye (pictured with Joe Gelhardt and Tyler Adams) of The Leeds United Foundation after successfully nominating his colleague Brooklyn Nixon to win the club’s Community Captain Award.

The recent Premier League 30th anniversary celebrations provided the back drop to Nixon receiving the accolade from United players Joe Gelhardt and Tyler Adams at Ebor Gardens off Torre Road in LS9.

Local lad Brooklyn, 18, helps provide the free drop-in football sessions in a deprived area of the city as part of the Premier League Kicks programme.

He told BBC Radio Leeds: “To me its just my job. You do these community sessions for the kids and you don’t expect anything back. When we first started it was an all Syrian (refugee) group. They wanted a place to play football, be more active and more social because it was their first time in the country.

"Since the first session they’ve now come back every week for two years. Now we have lads from everywhere – Korea and Africa. Originally it was for Syrian refugees but now kids from those tower blocks over there walk past and ask ‘what’s this all about, you’ve got all the nets up?'

"It’s just nice to know you can put something on for people and they enjoy it.”

After having a kick around with the kids midfielder Tyler Adams told us that he could relate to what they were experiencing.

Adams, from New York State, revealed: “This feels like my childhood in a sense. Outside my apartment complex was a little bit of a park and a wall off which I was passing the ball outside all the time. Growing up it wasn’t the best area. I couldn’t walk to school alone or anywhere without my Mom. It feels like being a child again and it’s good to come back and see that Leeds are doing something special to give these kids an opportunity because I definitely didn’t have this growing up.”

The USA international clearly understands the powerful role models that he and his team-mates can be in the community.

“Trust me, I’ll always jump into a situation like this man," Adams added.

"I couldn’t have imagined a professional footballer giving me the opportunity to play and come hang out with them. Just seeing the smiles on these kids' faces is priceless. For me having an impact outside the game is more important than having an impact on the game. I remember being a kid just like them.”