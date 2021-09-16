Team news: Leicester v Napoli

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has no fresh injury doubts for their Europa League opener against Napoli on Thursday.

James Justin (knee) and Wesley Fofana (broken leg) are both long-term absentees.

Serie A side Napoli travel to the King Power Stadium after a superb start to their domestic season, having won their opening three league games, including a 2-1 win over Juventus.

Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, who has been linked with several Premier League clubs, marshals their defence, and in attack they have Lorenzo Insigne, who has excelled for Euro 2020 winners Italy during their record run of 37 games unbeaten.

Meanwhile, Foxes keeper Kasper Schmeichel says it is important they are not "complacent and timid" as they get their European campaign under way.

Pick and share your Leicester XI here