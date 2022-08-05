Stephen Robinson believes he can "most definitely" make his St Mirren squad stronger.

The Buddies have recruited seven players so far in the summer transfer window and Robinson says having Eamonn Brophy and Curtis Main back to full fitness would be "like two new signings".

"We are all trying to manipulate the budget and trying to do things," said Robinson.

"Can I make this squad stronger in certain areas? Most definitely. Let's see what we can do.

"Since I have been in I have only been able to use both of them sporadically and it would be great to have both of them fighting fit.

"They got 60 minutes of another practise game under their belt on Tuesday so hopefully both will be available and a little bit closer to full fitness for Saturday."