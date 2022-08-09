Sammy James, Fulhamish, external

What a difference a weekend makes! Before Saturday's game, Fulham fans would have bitten your arm off for a draw against Liverpool, but afterwards we actually felt a bit of disappointment that we didn't win the game.

It was a sensational performance from start to finish. Jurgen Klopp talked about how poor Liverpool were in his post-match press conference, but in my opinion, it was Fulham's tenacity and work-rate that made them look so sloppy.

While there were many heroes on the pitch, all the headlines belonged to Aleksandar Mitrovic, and rightly so. It feels like us Fulham fans are constantly having the conversation on whether he can 'cut it' in the Premier League. Personally, I think scoring 11 goals in 2018-19 when we went down already proves that, but I understand why that particular stat doesn't cut through.

There's a long season ahead, and one good game means nothing, but that display on Saturday against one of the world's best centre-backs demonstrates that on his day, Mitro deserves to be respected as a top-flight pedigree striker. Roll on Wolves on Saturday!