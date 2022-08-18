Newcastle: Pete Davey, LoadedMag NUFC, external

There is new life, hope and dreams that finally Newcastle United can be the team we all want it to be - an ambitious, thriving football team that can challenge at the top of English football.

But the thing that fans crave is the feeling of winning a trophy, seeing our captain raise it high in the air as we party on the streets of Newcastle, celebrating bringing silverware back to St James' Park.

However, to win a trophy it takes consistency, quality and a bit of luck. Can we win a trophy? We can now. We are building something special, no doubt.

But Manchester City have been doing it for 10 years already - they are trophy predators, serial winners, with only one major trophy eluding them, the Champions League.

Can we win a trophy before City win the Champions League? I would love to say yes and pray we can but the reality is they have signed a goal machine in Erling Haaland who has the sole task of firing them to European glory and I wouldn't be surprised to see them succeed this year.

So that leaves only one thing, to win the FA Cup. Eddie you know what to do.

Manchester City: Ger Deegan, Maine Road Ramble, external

As much as Newcastle have improved and as high as the optimism is around the club since the new ownership, I would be far more confident in City winning the Champions League first. I think Newcastle are still a good bit short in terms competing for major trophies.

I think City have shown over the last number of years that they are one of, if not the best team in Europe. Looking back on it I think we have needed a bit of proper experience of going deep in Europe in order to one day get it over the line.

It's almost like they needed the bloody noses along the way to drive home that it is in fact elite competition you are facing in every round and knockout football is notoriously hard to predict. Case and point being last season's ten minutes of mayhem at the Bernabeu.

I think the fact that City haven't won it is more of a talking point in the media or with opposing fans as opposed to our own, as it is the only remaining thing City have left to achieve since the takeover happened.

I look at it as more of an inevitability that it happens sooner rather than later for Guardiola and the players. I think this group is so good as a collective, that we will see them win this competition, as difficult as it is, in the near future.

