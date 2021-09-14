It's been more than five years since Joleon Lescott infamously tweeted a picture of a luxury Mercedes just hours after his Aston Villa side were hammered 6-0 at home by Liverpool, sparking an avalanche of online fury from Villa supporters.

But Lescott's then team-mate Micah Richards maintains his fellow defender was telling the truth when he said the photo found its way on to social media accidentally on 14 February 2016.

While Lescott's assertion that the tweet was sent inadvertently by his phone being in his pocket was ridiculed by many at the time, Richards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club that was how the episode genuinely went down - despite advising his pal to instead say his account had been hacked, because the truth was too outlandish to believe.

Villa, of course, went down too that season, relegated after finishing bottom of the Premier League - the thrashing by Liverpool one of a string of inept displays.

"He was trying to be honest about the situation. It was one of the worst days of my life," recalled Richards.