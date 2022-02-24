Could Bielsa's stubbornness prove vital for Leeds?

While Leeds' recent results are worrying, sticking with their style of play could prove vital, according to Everton and England midfielder Izzy Christiansen.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have conceded 10 goals in their past two games and are without a win in five.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily, Christiansen said: "The stats don’t sound good at all.

"But watching them live in terms of their stubbornness - as in Bielsa’s stubbornness to stick to the style of how they play - I wonder if that will stand them in good stead.

"It’s so risky because they leave themselves so open, but against teams that are nowhere near the ilk of Liverpool, that style could pay off in this next run of games.

"They could have gone 1-0 up. Dan James pressed Alisson and if he hadn’t slipped he would have tapped it in. At 1-0 to Leeds in the first 15 minutes you think what could happen.

"Things are not looking good at Leeds at the moment, but their style is expansive and it’s creative and it does attack so that tells me that they do have some character about them."

