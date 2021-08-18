Paris St-Germain have not ruled out a last-minute move for Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28. (L'Equipe - in French)

Atletico Madrid have told United and Arsenal that England right-back Kieran Trippier, 30, is not for sale. (AS)

Meanwhile, Red Devils midfielder Andreas Pereira, 25, may be nearing an Old Trafford exit with reports of a move to Flamengo following the Brazilian's many loan spells. (Mirror)

