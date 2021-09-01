With the summer transfer window now closed, here's the full rundown of United's comings and goings:

Ins: Jadon Sancho (Dortmund), Tom Heaton (Aston Villa), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Outs: Sergio Romero (released), Joel Pereira (released), Jacob Carney (released), Iestyn Hughes (released), Arnau Puigmal (released), Max Taylor (released), Aliou Traore (released), Nathan Bishop (Mansfield, loan), Johan Guadagno (Copenhagen), Mark Helm (Burnley), Reece Devine (St Johnstone, loan), Tahith Chong (Birmingham, loan), Will Fish (Stockport, loan), Charlie McCann (Rangers B), Di’Shon Bernard (Hull City, loan), Facundo Pellistri (Deportivo Alaves. loan), Axel Tuanzebe (Aston Villa, loan), Ethan Galbraith (Doncaster Rovers, loan), Ethan Laird (Swansea City, loan), Dylan Levitt (Dundee United, loan), Andreas Pereira (Flamengo, loan), James Garner (Nott'm Forest, loan), Brandon Williams (Norwich City, loan), D’Mani Mellor (Salford City, loan), Dan James (Leeds United)