Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Premier League clubs have spent more than £1bn between them this summer - but who will be happiest now the transfer window is closed?

It may not have been the most exciting of deadline days but there are plenty of talking points now the transfer activity is done.

There was a fair amount of social media angst among Liverpool fans about their lack of deadline-day activity, which was mainly confined to the announcement of a new contract for captain Jordan Henderson.

Perhaps it was the big spending of rivals such as Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United that increased the anxiety. But manager Jurgen Klopp has never been a man to throw money around in a panic - and that suits the well-honed financial model of Fenway Sports Group, the club's American owner.

Liverpool did sign RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate for £35m, with the 22-year-old earmarked as one for the future, but the idea that Klopp or FSG would enter the race for, say, Kylian Mbappe came from the realms of fantasy.

In this instance, Liverpool's fans should trust the manager who has brought the Champions League and a first league title in 30 years to Anfield and a squad bolstered by the return to fitness of a world-class talent like Virgil van Dijk.

Read more on who had the best transfer window