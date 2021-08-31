Phil McNulty, chief football writer

It now looks increasingly likely that 31-year-old striker Salomon Rondon will be Everton's only deadline-day signing.

Manager Rafael Benitez knows Rondon well having worked with him at Newcastle United and Dalian Yifang, but it will be another free transfer.

This means Everton have only spent £1.7m on Demarai Gray since the Spaniard was appointed. Asmir Begovic and Andros Townsend were free transfers.

It means Benitez will be doing it on a shoestring until January - and it also looks like Everton will still be saddled with James Rodriguez's expensive salary.

