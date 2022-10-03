W﻿e asked for your post-match reaction after Saturday's game at Selhurst Park.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

C﻿rystal Palace fans

Evan: I think we played some nice attacking football against a tough Chelsea team. However, the handball incident was very clear, Thiago Silva should have been sent off.

Derrick: This was yet another display of Crystal Palace stepping off the pedal, as we just stopped pressing and attacking them. Odsonne Edouard was the only player on the pitch who looked like scoring. He also made many opportunities, displaying to all that he should be in the starting XI each week. Injuries didn't help but should have stopped their press.

B﻿rian: We must not be distracted by the handball incident. The team held their own for 90 minutes against a side which will be in Europe. Chelsea were lucky and the most important thing about the match was the loss of Nathaniel Clyne and the pressure that brought on the whole set-up. Good to see Joel Tomkins back and Joachim Andersen was missed in defence. Move on.

C﻿helsea fans

Jared: Chelsea were really, really lucky and though it's early I have very little faith in Graham Potter. I feel he is out of his depth and the team are not gelling at all. We should be beating teams like Palace comfortably but at the moment we are scrapping by and look like dropping out of Champions League. Sad times ahead I think.

R﻿on: While there were some encouraging individual performances against Palace, overall the same problems persist. We cannot score and we are too vulnerable at the back. Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly are a poor replacement to Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, although Fofana is still young and could make the grade down the track.