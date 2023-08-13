Former Scotland winger Pat Nevin speaking BBC Radio 5 Live about the Magpies 5-1 opening day win over Aston Villa: "(It is a) perfect start for Newcastle.

"We were talking before about getting close to Man City, and it being a one step at a time process, making sure they have the quality to compete.

"Do they have enough strength in depth? Playing Champions League and going further in the Premier League.

"Their two strikers are scoring. You've just taken off Isak and brought on Callum Wilson and he's scored immediately. You've also brought on Harvey Barnes who has lots of quality on that left hand side. As a substitute he has made one and scored one.

"You look at the side and there isn't one part you are worried about in terms of quality. It's a dream scenario.

"Newcastle look very very special, and they have done from start to finish.

"We all knew this was going to happen eventually for Newcastle but even this looks like a giant leap forward, just from last season."